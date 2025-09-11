3 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Across Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three Palestinians, including a child and an infant, were martyred Thursday in Israeli occupation forces' gunfire and shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that a child was martyred as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli occupation forces' firing at Palestinian homes in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WAFA added that two Palestinians, including an infant, were martyred and several others were injured as a result of the occupation forces' shelling of the tents of displaced persons near Yarmouk Street in Gaza City.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 64,656, with injuries rising to 163,503 since Oct.7, 2023.

