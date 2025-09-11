Thousands of people partake in France’s rallies
(MENAFN) Nearly 200,000 people participated in demonstrations across France on Wednesday as part of the “Block Everything” movement, officials reported.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau noted that young people were “particularly represented” among the protesters, whom he accused of being “hijacked by far-left and ultra-left movements.” He added that despite “very, very numerous attempts” to bring the country to a halt, “blockers did not block France.”
Authorities recorded a total of 812 protest actions nationwide. In Paris, tensions escalated near key areas including Porte d’Aubervilliers, high schools, and the Gare du Nord train station. Police deployed tear gas to disperse crowds as some trash bins were set ablaze.
In the Chatelet district, a building caught fire, prompting an extensive response from firefighters. Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that the flames broke out after tear gas was used by security forces. The Forum des Halles shopping center in central Paris was closed due to concerns of looting as protesters approached.
Officials also reported disruptions to air travel, with delays and cancellations expected at airports in Marseille, Nice, Bastia, Ajaccio, Figari, and Calvi.
