US To Provide USD 14.2 Mln Worth Of Military Aid To Lebanon's Army
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- US Department of War (DoW) has approved a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package for Lebanon with an estimated value of USD 14.2 million in order to boost the Arab country's military capabilities.
The PDA package will build capability and capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to dismantle weapons caches and military infrastructure of non-state groups, including Hezbollah, a DoW statement said.
The PDA package will provide LAF with capabilities to conduct patrols and safely remove and dispose of deadly unexploded ordnance (UXO) and Hezbollah weapons caches, in support of the November 2024 Cessation of Hostilities between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation, it added.
Through this PDA package, DoW would be "empowering the LAF in degrading Hezbollah in alignment with the Administration's priority to counter Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the region," the DoW said.
The capabilities in this announcement include shaped charges, demolition charges, detonating cords, Electric and non-electric blasting caps, time blasting fuse igniters, time blasting fuse igniters with shock tubes, time blasting fuses, generators and transportation. (end)
