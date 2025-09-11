'Don't Be Too Emotional': Deepshikha Nagpal's Advice To Kunickaa Sadanand On 'Bigg Boss 19'
She emphasized the importance of staying composed and cautioned Kunickaa against being overly emotional in the house. When asked what advice she would have given Kunickaa before entering the reality show, Deepshikha told IANS that she would have told her not to be too emotional, because Bigg Boss is not about building relationships.
“I would have told her not to be too emotional, because Bigg Boss is not about building relationships. She already has her family and friends outside. Inside, emotions can hurt her more, and that is what worries me.”
Speaking about Kunickaa's gameplay on 'Bigg Boss 19', the 'Baadshah' actress stated,“The game is unpredictable. Sometimes you're close, sometimes you fight, but what matters is that she is surviving. She is fighting against the younger generation and holding her ground, which makes me proud. She's visible from the very first week and has already proven to be a capable captain.”
When asked about Kunickaa being at the center of kitchen politics, Deepshikha said she doesn't think it was part of any strategy.“I don't think she went in with a strategy. She loves to cook and feed people. The kitchen is the heart of the house, and naturally, all the fights happen there. Since she was leading in the kitchen and is also captain, conflicts were bound to arise. But she's a homely and simple person. She must have thought,“Let me cook for everyone,” without realizing it would lead to so many issues,” she explained.
Talking about claims that Kunickaa is dominating in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Deepshikha Nagpal explained,“She comes from an old-school mindset where elders guide and protect. Out of concern, she tells people what to do, just like she does with her own children and with us. We don't mind because we know her intention is pure. But inside the house, others may take it differently, seeing it as bossy.”
