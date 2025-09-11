DFW Homeowners Warned Of Risks From Unlicensed Restoration Operators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Water Restoration Group of Arlington is urging Dallas–Fort Worth homeowners to be cautious of unlicensed, uninsured individuals posing as restoration professionals. These operators, often referred to as“chuck in a truck,” frequently show up in unmarked vehicles and offer unusually low prices that put families at risk of unsafe repairs, denied insurance claims, and lingering health hazards.What Homeowners Should Know:Licensing: In Texas, only contractors with a TDLR Mold Remediation License can legally perform mold work.Insurance: Legitimate providers carry both liability and mold/pollution insurance. Unlicensed operators rarely do.Coverage: Insurance companies may deny claims if work is performed by unlicensed contractors, leaving homeowners responsible for costly out-of-pocket repairs.“In life, you will always get what you pay for,” said Vincent Thomas, Managing Partner of United Water Restoration Group of Arlington.“We've seen families across DFW left in dangerous situations after trusting these fly-by-night operators. Our team is licensed, insured, and IICRC certified - we get the job done right the first time, protecting both homes and health.”Beyond the immediate dangers of unlicensed work, experts warn that improper restoration can have long-lasting effects. Mold that is not safely removed may continue to spread behind walls and flooring, leading to chronic respiratory issues, property damage, and decreased home value. Homeowners who unknowingly hire unlicensed operators may also face legal and financial hurdles if they attempt to sell their property later, as inspection reports often uncover unresolved issues linked to poor restoration practices.United Water Restoration Group of Arlington emphasizes that professional restoration is not just about fixing visible damage - it's about safeguarding families. Proper remediation includes advanced testing, certified safety protocols, and long-term prevention strategies that ensure homes remain structurally sound and free from hidden threats. Choosing an unlicensed operator may save a few dollars upfront, but the long-term risks can be financially and physically devastating.Tips for Protecting Your Home:Ask for a TDLR license number and verify it.Request IICRC certifications from technicians.Demand proof of liability and mold insurance.Avoid anyone unwilling to provide documentation.About United Water Restoration Group of ArlingtonUnited Water Restoration Group of Arlington is a family-owned and operated restoration provider serving homeowners across Dallas–Fort Worth. Fully licensed, insured, and IICRC-certified, the company specializes in water damage restoration , fire damage repair, and professional mold remediation. With the motto“Large enough to serve you, small enough to care,” the team is committed to safe, reliable, and professional service.

