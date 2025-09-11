30 Nepalese Prisoners Apprehended In Bihar, UP, Bengal Border Vigil Stepped Up
The jailbirds, who have been on the run, taking advantage of the unrest and violent protests in Nepal, tried to enter Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with which the Himalayan nation shares its border.
All these arrests were made by the SSB personnel from three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal.
A total of 17 jail inmates were detained from various regions of Uttar Pradesh, while 13 prisoners were rounded up in Bihar and Bengal. Five inmates were held on Wednesday evening.
The SSB personnel conducted patrolling along the borders through the night to stop any Nepalese prisoners from entering the Indian territory.
In Bihar, police teams carried out joint patrolling with SSB in the border districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. These districts of Bihar have been put on high alert.
Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit is also learnt to have held a meeting with the Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Magistrates (DMs) of all the districts bordering Nepal through video conference in the presence of DGP Vinay Kumar, to devise a clear strategy to deal with the impending threat of infiltration.
The Central agencies have also sounded a security alert along the India-Nepal border, while state governments have also been asked to ramp up security along the border.
Meanwhile, the resumption of services at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has raised hopes for Indian nationals stranded in the troubled nation. Many families from Rajasthan, stuck in the Himalayan nation over the Gen Z stir, are awaiting a return to their homeland.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed two leading operators -- Air India and IndiGo to operate additional flights for the next few days to speed up evacuation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment