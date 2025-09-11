RVNL Shares: SEBI Analyst Sees Nearly 20% Upside Potential After Railway Order Win

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose on Thursday after the company said it had emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹169.5 crore project from West Central Railway.

The order involves building and setting up a traction substation and switching posts with automation systems between Bina and RTA in the Bhopal division. The work is scheduled to be completed in 540 days.

Dividend And Recent Orders

The company also announced that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹1.72 per share for FY25.

In July, RVNL received a Letter of Award from Southern Railway for upgradation of the electric traction system to meet the 3000 MT loading target, and another from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for a project worth ₹447.42 crore.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal said that the stock had taken multiple supports around ₹305, making that a good buying level.

Mittal said,“Traders can buy this stock around ₹310–₹315 with a strict stop loss of ₹299 for the target of ₹380 and ₹400.”

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock has declined 22% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.