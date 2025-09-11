Russian Agent Who Attempted To Blow Up Police Officers In Kyiv Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
The police recalled that on November 17, 2024, the Kyiv police received a report of an alleged case of domestic violence. The“victim” claimed that her boyfriend had beaten her, so she locked herself in the bathroom, leaving the apartment door unlocked.
A police unit from the domestic violence response unit responded to the call. Upon entering the apartment, law enforcement officers discovered a tripwire with an F-1 combat grenade and immediately left the premises. An explosion occurred, but no one was injured.
Law enforcement officers found out that the apartment had been rented solely for the purpose of setting up an ambush, and that the call to 102 was part of a criminal plan developed by the Russian special services to lure Ukrainian law enforcement officers into a trap.
The police identified the perpetrator, who had been recruited remotely by hostile special services, as a 43-year-old resident of the Kyiv region with multiple convictions for various crimes. The perpetrator was detained at his place of residence.
It was established that he had received detailed instructions from his handlers: to rent an apartment, install explosives and video cameras to record the explosion online. He never received the promised"reward" from the Russian special services.
The Pechersky District Court found the man guilty of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives). The enemy agent was sentenced to nine years in prison.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 26, 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a Russian agent who had set up a“tripwire” with a grenade in an apartment in Kyiv to kill police officers
