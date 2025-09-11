Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Carry Out 527 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours, Wounding Four People

2025-09-11 03:07:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, and Mala Tokmachka. 374 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Plavni, Primorske, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Chervone, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka. Five MLRS strikes hit Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, and Preobrazhenka. 137 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Plavni, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone.

Read also: More than 80 buildings damaged in Zaporizhzhia by Russian attack

There were 15 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and farm buildings.

As a reminder, a married couple was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

