Turkmenistan And UN Gearing Up For Upcoming Session Of Strategic Advisory Council

2025-09-11 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko to go over priority areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations and its specialized agencies, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting took place as the regular session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York, a key international platform for addressing pressing global issues. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Strategic Advisory Council Turkmenistan-UN.

In the context of events marking the 80th anniversary of the UN's founding, Minister Meredov expressed Turkmenistan's readiness to support the organization of commemorative activities in the country.

On the same day, the Foreign Minister also held talks with Kakha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

Discourse centered on Turkmenistan's strategic priorities within the framework of the 80th UN General Assembly, a significant number of which resonate with the operational scope of UNRCCA's mandate. The Turkmen delegation reiterated its preparedness to engage proactively with the Center to operationalize these initiatives.

