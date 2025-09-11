Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Aiming For Stars With Its Cotton Harvest Plans For 2025

Turkmenistan Aiming For Stars With Its Cotton Harvest Plans For 2025


2025-09-11 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. Mass cotton harvesting has officially begun in all regions of Turkmenistan, with plans to collect over 1.2 million tons of the “white gold” during the 2025 season, Trend reports.

The first caravans of harvested cotton have already been delivered to receiving points. For the campaign, modern John Deere and CLAAS combines, along with other specialized machinery, have been prepared to ensure timely harvesting.

The Mary region is set to bring in the largest share of the harvest-359,000 tons from 162,000 hectares. In the Lebap region, farmers are setting their sights on reaping 320,000 tons from 130,000 hectares. The Akhal region is gearing up to reap a bountiful harvest of 280,000 tons from 135,000 hectares, while the Dashoguz region has set its sights on 275,000 tons from 140,000 hectares. The Balkan region is set to yield a meager crop, with only 16,000 tons coming from 13,000 hectares.

Officials underscore that the agronomic extraction initiative represents a pivotal phase in achieving the nation's yearly agrarian objectives and securing consistent inputs for the textile sector.

MENAFN11092025000187011040ID1110047122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search