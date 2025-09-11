Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Of Kazakhstan's Senate Presents Vision Of Unicameral Legislature


2025-09-11 03:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11 . Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev laid his cards on the table regarding his vision for a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the Speaker, this represents not just a procedural modification but the establishment of a novel, cohesive unicameral legislative body with integrated authorities, an overhauled methodology for the election of representatives, and a prospective adjustment in the total count of legislators.

“This will be a new institution within our political system. And we are confident that following nationwide discussions and a referendum-if the relevant decisions are approved by our citizens-this will form a new institution that will be very important for the further democratic development of our country,” Ashimbayev said in the Senate's corridors.

On September 8, while delivering an address to the people of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed making the country's parliament unicameral. A referendum on abolishing the Kazakh Senate could be held in 2027. Tokayev believes that elections to the unicameral parliament should be conducted via party lists.

