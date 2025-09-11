Participation In National Sports Day Award Underway, Says NSDC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Sports Day Committee (NSDC) has announced that participation in the National Sports Day 2025 Award is underway until February, in conjunction with NSD events nationwide.

Invitations have been sent to all public and private sector entities and authorities to proceed with participation and intensify efforts to encourage their functionaries to persistently engage in sporting activities, something that will ultimately help promote a culture of physical activity in the community, NSDC said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that entities wishing to participate should register their event data on the website of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, as submissions will be evaluated no later than seven days before the beginning of the month following the activity.

The outstanding participation from both public and private entities will be honored ahead of the NSD launch next February, in recognition of the efforts energized in organizing sporting events throughout the year, in alignment with NSD's vision of making sport an enduring lifestyle, NSDC underlined.

The award primarily aims to boost positive competition among institutions and encourage them to offer a wholesome and active work environment that improves public health and strengthens the sporting spirit in the Qatari community.

Organizing sporting events that align with the award-approved standards, and that support the objectives of creating a safe and motivating sports environment promoting the practice of sports in the workplace, is essential, the committee said.

Over 100 public and private sector entities have, to date, announced their participation through organizing different kinds of sport and recreational activities, reflecting the magnitude of engagement and confirming the concerted efforts to propagate a culture of sport in society.

NSDC called on relevant entities to take advantage of the moderate weather from September until February to hold exceptional sporting events and engage in over 750 activities, whether indoors or in air-conditioned public parks, to ensure continuity of sports engagement in safe and suitable settings while reinforcing community participation. The award will honour winning entities from state institutions, the private sector, and commercial companies during the State Sports Day Award Ceremony, which will take place in February, coinciding with the State Sports Day activities.