Utime Limited Announcing The Official Website Change To Http://Wtoworld./

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (the "Company" or“Utime”) (NASDAQ: WTO), a mobile device manufacturer and technology company, today issued a statement to clarify its management and board composition following an unauthorized filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On September 9, 2025, UTime Limited announced that the official website of the company has been formally changed to . Investors may visit the official website to view company information.

Trading under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

