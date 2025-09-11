Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Utime Limited Announcing The Official Website Change To Http://Wtoworld./


2025-09-11 03:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel: (86) 755 86512266
7th Floor, Building 5A
Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District
Shenzhen, People's Republic of China 518061

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (the "Company" or“Utime”) (NASDAQ: WTO), a mobile device manufacturer and technology company, today issued a statement to clarify its management and board composition following an unauthorized filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On September 9, 2025, UTime Limited announced that the official website of the company has been formally changed to . Investors may visit the official website to view company information.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in UTime Limited's Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

...



