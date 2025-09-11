Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tunisian Moi: Attack On 'Sumud Flotilla' Deliberate


2025-09-11 02:54:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Tunisia's Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that the recent attack on one of the ships docked at Sidi Bou Said port, part of the Global 'Sumud' Flotilla, was a deliberate act.
In a statement, the ministry said it is conducting thorough investigations to uncover full circumstances of the attack, including those who planned, facilitated, and carried it out. Findings will be shared with the public in Tunisia and abroad.
Two of the fleet's largest vessels were targeted by drone strikes while docked, resulting in fires that were quickly contained, according to flotilla organizers.
While initial reports by authorities ruled out an external attack, activists later suggested Israeli occupation involvement. Tunisian security services are reportedly conducting a confidential investigation, though no further details have been disclosed.
The Freedom Flotilla postponed its humanitarian voyage to Gaza until Thursday, citing bad weather and logistical delays.
The fleet includes boats from Tunisia, Spain (departing Barcelona), and others from Italy's Genoa port.
This is the largest maritime effort to break the blockade on Gaza, with hundreds of activists from over 40 countries participating, aiming to deliver urgent aid to a region facing severe famine due to the ongoing siege. (end)
