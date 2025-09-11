Trump Announces Death Of Conservative Activist Kirk After Campus Shooting In Utah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and supporter, has died after being shot during a student event at a university in Utah.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said "The great, even legendary, Charlie Kirk has died. No one understood or connected with the youth of the United States of America better than him. He was beloved and respected by all, especially me. Now he is gone."
Earlier, Trump had shared news of the shooting, urging people to pray for Kirk, who has been shot.
According to media reports, Kirk, 31, who served as the president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, was critically injured after being shot in the neck during a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The university confirmed that authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting.
However, US outlets, including CNN, reported that the suspect is not a student at the university, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown. Eyewitnesses cited by CNN mentioned that Kirk was shot while responding to a question from an attending student.
Videos recorded on mobile phones captured the chaos as attendees fled in different directions following the sound of gunfire. Another video, aired by CNN, reportedly shows the moment Kirk was hit in the neck and collapsed into his seat. (end)
rsr
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said "The great, even legendary, Charlie Kirk has died. No one understood or connected with the youth of the United States of America better than him. He was beloved and respected by all, especially me. Now he is gone."
Earlier, Trump had shared news of the shooting, urging people to pray for Kirk, who has been shot.
According to media reports, Kirk, 31, who served as the president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, was critically injured after being shot in the neck during a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The university confirmed that authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting.
However, US outlets, including CNN, reported that the suspect is not a student at the university, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown. Eyewitnesses cited by CNN mentioned that Kirk was shot while responding to a question from an attending student.
Videos recorded on mobile phones captured the chaos as attendees fled in different directions following the sound of gunfire. Another video, aired by CNN, reportedly shows the moment Kirk was hit in the neck and collapsed into his seat. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment