Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Chairs Senior-Level Meeting To Follow Up On Citizenship File
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday chaired a meeting, at Al-Seif Palace, grouping ministers and leaders and officials of concerned government departments to follow up on the file of persons who had been stripped of the Kuwaiti citizenship.
Sheikh Fahad, in a statement during the session, affirmed the government keenness and full readiness to tackle the cases whose citizenship had been withdrawn to enable them to live a dignified life, emphasizing necessity to speed up the measures and find solutions to this subject.
He declared that the following phone numbers: 97283232, 97293232, 97283535 and 97284747 would be specialized to respond to inquiries by those who had been stripped of the citizenship, during official work hours.
Those in category eight are divided into three divisions: the ones who had received their original passports, persons who expressed seriousness to tackle their condition in cooperation with accredited embassies and others whose state transactions would be halted for failing to show seriousness in handling their situation, he said.
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji noted, during the session, that on the basis of the cabinet decision on granting prerogatives to the wife of a Kuwaiti husband whose citizenship was cancelled (category eight), the relevant government departments are ought to deal with such a case exceptionally to facilitate measures resulting from their papers' withdrawal.
Al-Mousherji spoke about the cabinet resolution to retain some rights and privileges for those whose citizenship was withdrawn in the list of great services for the country.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi indicated at some laws that regulate the medical profession, namely with regard of practitioners' permits whose citizenship was withdrawn, also indicating at humanitarian cases that were exempted to pursue treatment abroad.
Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, the Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood, said her department is pursuing payments for households and social trainers whose citizenship was taken back.
She expressed desire to alter their condition (in the category eight), thus they would receive treatment equal to that given to the Kuwaiti woman. As to those tasked with care and special cases, their privileges persist.
Minister of Trade and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel expressed keenness of the government and Financial Markets Authority to guarantee funds and properties' transfer for these categories, except in the cases where there is a ban by an authoritative decision or law.
Trade accounts in Bourse Kuwait and corporate properties free of constraints are considered private properties and alienable, he added.
In his turn, Minister of State Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Meshari said those in category eight are not obliged to bear damage regarding housing. As to those in the great services category, certain mechanisms have been set to pay the housing care loan.
As to the housing care for individuals who have an application in this respect, Almeshari said the application still stands for those who have been stripped of the citizenship from among those with great services' record and possess a construction permit. Those who have no permit lose their application.
Dr. Nader al-Jalal, the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the ministry and secretariat general of the private universities board will continue to cover the study expenditures for students with internal and external scholarships -- whose citizenship had been withdrawn in both categories: the eighth and the honorable services segment, based on a cabinet decision in this regard.
Minister of Justice Nasser A-Sumait said the cabinet had endorsed a legislative amendment on the article 16 of the citizenship law, approving some prerogatives, rights for Kuwaitis who had been stripped of the citizenship, according to specific terms and rules, in a manner that secure an honorable life, in line with guidelines by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who has called for safeguarding human rights and social stability.
Speaking after the session, Al-Sumait said the resolution came to avert modifying all effective laws regarding the link-up between the rights and privileges for the Kuwaiti citizen, exclusively. Therefore, there had been a decision to grant those who were stripped of the citizenship, based on article 8, all the standing rights except for occupying leading, supervisory, military and judicial posts, in addition to allowing them to sign contracts with the same previous salaries.
Moreover, they have been deprived of benefiting from state land plots, granting them a grace period to determine how to use the plots, in addition to banning them from forming new commercial entities while retaining the existing ones for sake of safeguarding the country's economic environment. (end)
