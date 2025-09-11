Amir Of Qatar Affirms Right To Protect Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed Wednesday that Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and sovereignty following the recent Israeli occupation attack.
According to a statement by the Amiri Diwan, the Amir made the remarks during separate phone calls with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
Prime Minister Modi expressed India's strong condemnation of the attack, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to Qatar's security and regional stability.
He affirmed India's full solidarity with Qatar and rejection of any acts that endanger its safety.
President Radev also condemned the attack, voicing Bulgaria's support for Qatar and stressing the need to uphold international norms.
The Amir thanked both leaders for their solidarity and support for Qatar and its people. (end)
