Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Of Qatar Affirms Right To Protect Sovereignty


2025-09-11 02:54:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed Wednesday that Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and sovereignty following the recent Israeli occupation attack.
According to a statement by the Amiri Diwan, the Amir made the remarks during separate phone calls with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
Prime Minister Modi expressed India's strong condemnation of the attack, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to Qatar's security and regional stability.
He affirmed India's full solidarity with Qatar and rejection of any acts that endanger its safety.
President Radev also condemned the attack, voicing Bulgaria's support for Qatar and stressing the need to uphold international norms.
The Amir thanked both leaders for their solidarity and support for Qatar and its people. (end)
ams


MENAFN11092025000071011013ID1110047024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search