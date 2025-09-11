Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy FM Holds Phone Call With NATO Deputy Sec. Gen.


2025-09-11 02:54:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call on Wednesday with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska.
The call addressed ways to strengthen cooperation between Kuwait and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and means of advancing it to broader horizons.
Discussions also covered the activities of the NATO Regional Center for the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, hosted by Kuwait. (end)
nmo


MENAFN11092025000071011013ID1110047023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search