Amir's Rep. Conveys Condolences To Amir Of Qatar After Deadly Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah conveyed on Wednesday the sincere condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Amir of Qatar and the brotherly Qatari people on the martyrdom of a security man in the barbaric Israeli airstrike on Doha on Tuesday and his best wishes of a speedy recovery to all the injured people.
During a meeting with His Highness the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace in Doha, the Amir's Representative affirmed the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation of the barbaric Israeli assault on the sisterly State of Qatar.
This airstrike is a flagrant violation of international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and stability of the region, His Highness Sheikh Sabah warned.
He called on the UN Security Council and the international community to shoulder their responsibilities in maintaining international security and peace and put an end to Israeli attacks.
His Highness the Amir's Representative reiterated Kuwait's full support and solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and the Chief of Staff of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) amd
