Saudi Arabia Condoles Qatar Over Security Officer Death In Israeli Occupation Attack


2025-09-11 02:53:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's sincere condolences and deep sympathy to Qatar on the death of a member of its Internal Security Force as a result of the Israeli occupation attack.
In its statement, the Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Qatar, reiterating its support in facing such aggressions, and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured. (end)
