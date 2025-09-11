Germany Describes Drone Attack On Poland As Highly Dangerous
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Germany on Wednesday expressed full solidarity with Poland following drone attacks on Polish territory, describing the incident as highly dangerous, and a serious cause for regional and European concern.
Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Hille told a press conference in Berlin that Germany is coordinating closely with Polish partners in response to the incident and monitoring the situation with heightened urgency.
He noted the drone activity serves as evidence of the scale of threats Europe faces, suggesting Russia may be attempting to test the European Union's unity and the resilience of NATO member states.
Hille also voiced understanding for Poland's request to hold consultations within NATO, describing the move as justified and appropriate in view of the security implications for the alliance.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Warsaw had intercepted at least three Russian drones and recorded no fewer than 19 airspace violations in recent days.
Speaking before the Polish parliament, Tusk emphasized that Poland, a member of both NATO and the European Union, views the situation with utmost seriousness despite no reports of casualties or injuries so far. (end)
tma
Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Hille told a press conference in Berlin that Germany is coordinating closely with Polish partners in response to the incident and monitoring the situation with heightened urgency.
He noted the drone activity serves as evidence of the scale of threats Europe faces, suggesting Russia may be attempting to test the European Union's unity and the resilience of NATO member states.
Hille also voiced understanding for Poland's request to hold consultations within NATO, describing the move as justified and appropriate in view of the security implications for the alliance.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Warsaw had intercepted at least three Russian drones and recorded no fewer than 19 airspace violations in recent days.
Speaking before the Polish parliament, Tusk emphasized that Poland, a member of both NATO and the European Union, views the situation with utmost seriousness despite no reports of casualties or injuries so far. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment