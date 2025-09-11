Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Representative, Crown Prince Departs To Qatar


2025-09-11 02:53:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, left the country on Wednesday to Qatar, on a brotherly visit.
Accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah and Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
