Merz Condemns Israel’s Recent Actions
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday strongly rebuked Israel for what he described as breaches of international law and aggressive military operations in the region.
He noted that Berlin would await consultations with EU partners before deciding on possible punitive measures.
During a joint press briefing in Berlin with EU Council President Antonio Costa, Merz once more criticized Israel’s aerial attacks on Hamas’ negotiating delegation in Qatar’s capital, Doha.
He underlined Qatar’s significant contribution to mediation efforts aimed at achieving a truce in Gaza.
"This was a military strike by the Israeli army that violated international law, that violated the territorial integrity of Qatar, which is a country that, more than most others, has endeavored to play a mediating role in this conflict and has been very helpful so far," Merz said.
While reaffirming Germany’s historic duty to safeguard Israel’s security due to its Nazi past, Merz stressed that this obligation does not exclude criticism of certain policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government—particularly its large-scale military offensive in Gaza and curbs on humanitarian relief for Palestinian civilians.
When questioned about the German stance on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s recent proposal—which involves sanctioning Israel’s hardline ministers and violent settlers, as well as partially freezing the free trade agreement with Israel—Merz stated that these topics would be deliberated in Berlin and with EU counterparts in the upcoming days.
