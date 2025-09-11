Telegram Founder Says He’s Proud After French Protests
(MENAFN) Telegram’s creator, Pavel Durov, declared he was “proud” of the platform’s involvement in demonstrations across France on Wednesday.
“Proud that Telegram is a tool for protests in France against (President Emmanuel) Macron’s failed policies. After 8 years of neglect, people are done with empty PR and posturing - and they’re striking back,” Durov stated on the American social network X.
The rallies were triggered by online appeals urging citizens to "Block Everything" on Sept. 10, intending to paralyze the nation in defiance of departing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s fiscal strategy.
With momentum fueled by the far-left political movement France Unbowed (LFI), the initiative originated from a small digital collective named "Les Essentiels," which proclaimed: "On Sept. 10, we stop everything, not to escape, to say no."
At the same time, French labor unions announced a nationwide mobilization on Sept. 18 to resist Bayrou’s financial blueprint.
France is confronting escalating political friction after Bayrou failed to secure a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Monday.
Bayrou, who presented a 2026 financial framework in July, was seeking approval for a program designed to save approximately €44 billion ($51 billion) to curb France’s mounting national debt, currently standing at 113% of its GDP.
