DTEK And Fluence Energise The Largest Energy Storage Portfolio In Ukraine With A Total Capacity Of 200 MW



Project construction and commissioning, split between six sites across Ukraine, was completed in under six months to ensure it is ready to operate during the upcoming winter season The project uses Fluence's GridstackTM solution and is designed to provide 400 MWh of dispatchable energy – enough to power 600,000 homes for two hours

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy B.V., a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) (“Fluence”), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, has energised Ukraine's largest battery-based energy storage project with a total capacity of 200 MW together with DTEK Group, Ukraine's largest private energy company.

The project includes six battery energy storage systems of varying capacities – from 20 to 50 MW each – connected to the Ukrainian power grid. Collectively, the systems have the capacity to store 400 MWh of electricity, enough to power 600,000 Ukrainian homes for two hours. The storage systems, leveraging Fluence's innovative storage technology, are expected to enhance grid stability and resilience in Ukraine through advanced grid-forming capabilities.

The project's construction was completed in only six months, significantly faster than the industry average for projects of such complexity. The speed of construction was primarily driven by the urgent need for the project to become operational ahead of the winter season. Due to the challenges of war and restricted access to Ukraine, this is the first project Fluence has commissioned fully remotely. In preparation for remote commissioning, 20 Ukrainian power engineers received advanced training on Fluence's existing project sites in Germany and Finland. The intent of this training was to enable the engineers to install and commission the battery project without Fluence staff on site. This advanced training and remote commissioning model played a key role in expediting delivery.

"This is a historic step for the Ukrainian energy system and will shape its development for years to come. We have implemented it together with Fluence, a global leader in energy storage. In cooperation with our American partners, we are integrating the latest technologies to make Ukraine's energy system more reliable and sustainable," said DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko.

“We are honoured to collaborate with DTEK on this landmark energy storage project. The exceptional determination and effectiveness demonstrated by DTEK in bringing this forward is truly inspiring. This achievement is a beacon of resilience and a symbol of what can be achieved through strong international cooperation. Even in these very challenging times, innovation and partnership can light the way toward greater energy security. Together, we are contributing to a stronger, more resilient, and decentralized energy system that will support Ukraine's long-term stability,” said Fluence CEO Julian Nebreda.

The new systems are expected to increase the security of electricity supply and reduce the risk of outages and accidents, especially in the event of a breakdown in dispatchable generation, such as gas turbines. Fluence's energy storage systems will contribute to the development of a clean and resilient energy system through increased system decentralisation and should enable Ukraine to store power generated from a wide range of energy sources.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information visit: or follow us on LinkedIn or X . To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated operational performance of these energy storage systems and projects, impact on the Ukrainian power grid and security, and other beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, changes to the regulatory environment in Ukraine and Europe, general economic conditions, the potential for political, social, or economic unrest, terrorism, hostilities or war, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and the potential impact of financial and economic sanctions on the regional and global economy, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence's control which may cause the energy storage systems to not perform as anticipated, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward­-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Giesemann

Email: ...

Phone: +49 (0) 179 2070891

Analyst Contact

Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629