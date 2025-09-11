SHEIN Launches SS25 Fashion Fair In Sydney: An Immersive Showroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailerwill debut itsin Sydney this September, delivering a vibrant, fair-inspired showroom that celebrates style, creativity, and community.

Marking SHEIN's most playful Australian event yet, SS25 Fashion Fair will transform the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal into an interactive playground for style and creativity to experience the latest arrivals in a bold new format.

Visitors to SS25 Fashion Fair will be invited to explore six playful game zones - from flower art installations to claw machines and ice cream stalls - where everyone will walk away a winner, before stepping onto the runway to strike a pose for styled photos complete with a printed keepsake.

The good vibes will be maintained by a live DJ and surprise flash mob performances, creating a vibrant social hub for fashion lovers to connect all within the huge 520m2 venue, immersing guests in SHEIN's SS25 collections.

“SHEIN is excited to bring our SS25 collections to life through the Fashion Fair showroom,” said a SHEIN spokesperson.

“This activation is not only about previewing the latest arrivals, but about creating an immersive experience where fashion lovers can play, explore, and express themselves.

“It's about celebrating creativity, inclusivity, and the joy of dressing up.”

SS25 Fashion Fair is an invitation to step into fashion's ultimate playground. From must-have SS25 looks to playful activations, SHEIN continues to empower everyone to express their style, have fun, and feel confident. With fashion as limitless and unique as its community, SS25 captures the spirit of diverse fashion and fun at its core.

The Fashion Fair will hero a curated mix of SHEIN's most in-demand labels, each bringing a distinct perspective on seasonal style: the bold femininity of MUSERA , effortless elegance of Aralina , and everyday modernity of Aloruh , alongside Coolane's playful casualwear and Bohemela's free-spirited boho looks.

SHEIN Bae and SHEIN Bae Curve deliver statement-making night-out pieces with inclusive sizing, while Anewsta champions confident, directional fashion. MISSGUIDED brings its iconic edge, Poéselle offers timeless femininity, and Emery Rose together with Emery Rose Curve capture accessible everyday style for all.

Across breezy dresses, vacation-ready essentials, bold prints and summer tailoring, the SS25 collections capture the optimism and vibrancy of the season.

SS25 Fashion Fair will bring these labels to life in an immersive playground, while shoppers across Australia can simultaneously shop SS25 arrivals online, ensuring the experience extends beyond the showroom floor.

Event Details:

SHEIN SS25 Fashion Fair - Sydney Showroom

Location: Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal

Dates: Saturday 20 & Sunday 21 September, 2025

Times: 10am - 6pm

