Symposium On Models From Islamic Civilization On Knowledge Integration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Research and Islamic Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the second cultural season of its“Knowledge Integration” symposium series under the theme“Cultural Interaction: A Pathway to Knowledge Integration.”

The event was held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, in collaboration with the Ibn Khaldun Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University, and drew the participation of distinguished scholars and academics.

The opening session was attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, along with senior ministry officials, directors, researchers, preachers, and members of the public. The symposium explored the impact of cultural interaction in fostering knowledge integration, drawing on shining examples from the history of Islamic civilization.

