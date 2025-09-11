Swacchotsav - Fortnight Of Swachata Hi Seva Campaign To Be Rolled Out By Mohua & DDWS
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 September 2025, Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, jointly convened a preparatory meeting today under the co-chairmanship of the Honâ€TMble Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Honâ€TMble Minister of Jal Shakti. Ministers Incharge of Urban and Rural Sanitation from States/UTs, along with senior state officials, participated to discuss planning and preparatory arrangements for SHS 2025.
The meeting reviewed planning and arrangements for the upcoming Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign, which will run from 17th September to 2nd October with the theme "Swachhotsav" in alignment with peak period of the Indian festive season. To leverage this confluence of culture, festive fervour and community participation, SHS- 2025 will focus on promoting celebrations of clean and green festivities.
Union Minister, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized that Swachhata is a year-round commitment, not just a one-day effort. He urged villages, cities, and peri-urban areas to keep their surroundings clean and beautiful. Calling Swachhata a shared dharma, he highlighted the power of joint campaigns and the importance of maintaining visible cleanliness. "Swachhata is truly a jan andolan and not just the ULBs but the citizens too have to initiative in their swabhav", he added. The Minister urged all States to initiate work on 100% of legacy dumpsites. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the Swachhata App, encouraging citizens to use it for identifying CTUs and facilitating swift resolution.
Speaking at the meeting, Shri C.R. Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti, said, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, SHS has transformed into a jan andolan that unites the nation in collective action. SHS 2025 with its theme of 'Swachhotsav', is not just about cleanliness drives but about celebrating swachhata as a way of life. The Minister highlighted the post celebrations and festivities night long cleanliness must be conducted."
The preparatory meeting with States and UTs was held in the presence of MoS MoHUA Shri Tokhan Sahu, along with Secretaries from MoHUA and DDWS. Urban Development Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Mission Directors, and other officials from both ministries also participated.
The Union Ministers engaged with urban and rural departments from various States, focusing on identifying and mapping Cleanliness Target Units, addressing legacy waste dumpsites, and reviewing the progress of CTUs identified last year.
