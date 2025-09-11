TAP Shares Breakdown Of Gas Supplies Across Recipient Countries By End-August

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From 1 January to 31 August 2025, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transported 7.41 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe, of which 0.66 bcm to Greece, 0.58 bcm to Bulgaria, and 6.12 bcm to Italy, TAP AG consortium told Trend ."Since the start of commercial operations, TAP has transported over 50 bcm of gas. In August alone (1-31 August), TAP transported 0.97 bcm in total, of which approximately 0.08 bcm to Bulgaria, 0.08 bcm to Greece, and 0.8 bcm to Italy," said the consortium.TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 877 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Türkiye-Greece border in Kipoi, crosses Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South-Eastern European countries through interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, delivering Caspian gas to Bulgaria, thereby enhancing the security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP's exit points in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

TAP's shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%), Enagás (20%).