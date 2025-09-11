Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For September 11
Currencies
Code
Exchange rate
1 US dollar
USD
1.7
1 euro
EUR
1.9888
1 Australian dollar
AUD
1.1237
1 Belarusian ruble
BYN
0.5707
1 Bulgarian Lev
BGN
1.0172
1 UAE dirham
AED
0.4628
100 South Korean won
KRW
0.1223
1 Czech koruna
CZK
0.0815
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
0.2387
1 Danish krone
DKK
0.2664
1 Georgian lari
GEL
0.6316
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
0.2182
1 Indian rupee
INR
0.0193
1 British pound sterling
GBP
2.2995
10,000 Iranian rials
IRR
0.0297
1 Swedish krona
SEK
0.1818
1 Swiss franc
CHF
2.1285
1 Israeli shekel
ILS
0.5107
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
1.2255
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
5.5643
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
0.3158
1 Qatari rial
QAR
0.4664
1 Kyrgyz som
KGS
0.0195
100 Hungarian forints
HUF
0.5059
1 Moldovan leu
MDL
0.1025
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
0.1712
100 Uzbek som
UZS
0.0138
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
0.6
1 Polish zloty
PLN
0.4667
1 Romanian leu
RON
0.3918
100 Russian rubles
RUB
2.0028
1 Serbian dinar
RSD
0.017
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
1.3247
1 Saudi rial
SAR
0.4531
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
XDR
2.3299
1 Turkish lira
TRY
0.0412
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
UAH
0.0412
100 Japanese yen
JPY
1.1531
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
1.0094
