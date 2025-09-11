DISH TV And Sling TV Select The Digital Vending Machine® From Bango To Power High-Value Subscription Bundles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO), the global leader in subscription bundling, today announces a new partnership with DISH TV, a significant player in the US telco landscape, and its streaming TV brand, Sling TV. DISH and Sling are harnessing the power of the Digital Vending Machine® (DVMTM) from Bango to launch and scale new subscription offerings and bundles for their customers.

Launching with a popular football streaming service in time for the new season, DISH customers can seamlessly add this service, with the cost charged to their monthly DISH bill. This simplifies the purchase journey and enables football fans to conveniently access the games they love.

This marks an expansion in DISH's broader effort to bundle and sell an array of subscription services for DISH and Sling through the Bango DVM. By connecting once to the Bango DVM, DISH and Sling gain access to a growing network of global subscription partners and rapid deployment of tailored bundles, offers, and discounts, without the need for costly and time-consuming in-house integrations.

The Bango DVM enables resellers like telcos, banks, retailers and more to innovate faster, offer more compelling bundles, and strengthen their position amongst competitors - all while giving customers easier access to the content they love.

“The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango gives DISH the speed and flexibility to deliver in-demand content and services to our customers. Rapidly launching new offers and bundles is key to enhancing our customers' experience, and Bango makes that seamless." Liz Riemersma, VP, Strategy and Business Development, DISH Video Services.

“Subscription bundling is entering a new phase - one where personalization, variety, and flexibility are key to growth. It's exciting to see DISH and Sling moving quickly to meet this shift, using the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to power their subscription bundling and lay the groundwork for broader subscription strategies. We look forward to expanding our work together.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

