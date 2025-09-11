NMC Surgeon Restores Sight to Worker Who Lost Vision After Severe Eye Trauma
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai – 1st September – After losing all hope of ever seeing the world again, a worker has regained vision in his right eye thanks to the expertise of Dr. Ghassan Altawil, Specialist Ophthalmologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, DIP following a devastating workplace accident that nearly cost him his eyesight forever. The rare and complex surgery not only saved the patient’s eye but also gave him back the chance to live independently once more.
The patient was injured on duty when a sharp metal tool pierced his eye, causing multiple corneal tears, complete loss of the natural lens, extensive iris damage, and a total retinal detachment. Despite undergoing emergency surgery at another hospital, his sight did not return. With little hope left, he turned to Dr. Ghassan Altawil and the team at NMC Specialty Hospital, DIP in September 2024.
A Journey Back to Vision
The recovery was achieved through a carefully planned three-stage surgical journey:
• Stage One (September 2024): Retinal reattachment surgery using advanced vitrectomy, silicone oil tamponade, and endolaser photocoagulation, restoring partial vision and stabilizing the eye.
• Stage Two (February 2025): Removal of the silicone oil while maintaining retinal stability.
• Final Stage (April 2025): A rare combined surgery involving penetrating keratoplasty and secondary intraocular lens implantation using the Yamane technique, supported by a Flieringa ring that preserved the eye’s structure during the critical open-sky phase.
A Remarkable Medical Feat
“This was one of the most challenging reconstructions we could face in ophthalmology,” said Dr. Ghassan Altawil. “With severe damage affecting both the front and back of the eye, the risks were extremely high. The Flieringa ring was essential to keep the eye stable during surgery. What makes this case remarkable is not just the technical success, but the fact that we were able to give this patient back his sight and his hope.”
Life After Surgery – Recovery and Precautions
Restoring vision has had a profound impact on the patient’s daily life, allowing him to regain independence and functionality that were lost after the accident.
However, his recovery journey is ongoing. He requires regular follow-up for 6 to 12 months, including suture removal and careful monitoring of visual function. During this time, he must:
• Avoid strenuous physical activity such as heavy lifting, bending, or anything that risks head trauma.
• Stay away from dust, debris, or environments that could compromise healing.
• Undergo regular ophthalmological evaluations to ensure retinal attachment and corneal graft stability.
While vision recovery has already improved his quality of life significantly, he is not yet cleared to resume work or strenuous activities until the follow-up period is complete.
Raising the Bar for Eye Care in the UAE
This achievement reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a regional hub for advanced healthcare. Complex surgeries once thought possible only in select international centers are now being successfully performed in Dubai, offering patients world-class treatment close to home.
For more information please visit
The patient was injured on duty when a sharp metal tool pierced his eye, causing multiple corneal tears, complete loss of the natural lens, extensive iris damage, and a total retinal detachment. Despite undergoing emergency surgery at another hospital, his sight did not return. With little hope left, he turned to Dr. Ghassan Altawil and the team at NMC Specialty Hospital, DIP in September 2024.
A Journey Back to Vision
The recovery was achieved through a carefully planned three-stage surgical journey:
• Stage One (September 2024): Retinal reattachment surgery using advanced vitrectomy, silicone oil tamponade, and endolaser photocoagulation, restoring partial vision and stabilizing the eye.
• Stage Two (February 2025): Removal of the silicone oil while maintaining retinal stability.
• Final Stage (April 2025): A rare combined surgery involving penetrating keratoplasty and secondary intraocular lens implantation using the Yamane technique, supported by a Flieringa ring that preserved the eye’s structure during the critical open-sky phase.
A Remarkable Medical Feat
“This was one of the most challenging reconstructions we could face in ophthalmology,” said Dr. Ghassan Altawil. “With severe damage affecting both the front and back of the eye, the risks were extremely high. The Flieringa ring was essential to keep the eye stable during surgery. What makes this case remarkable is not just the technical success, but the fact that we were able to give this patient back his sight and his hope.”
Life After Surgery – Recovery and Precautions
Restoring vision has had a profound impact on the patient’s daily life, allowing him to regain independence and functionality that were lost after the accident.
However, his recovery journey is ongoing. He requires regular follow-up for 6 to 12 months, including suture removal and careful monitoring of visual function. During this time, he must:
• Avoid strenuous physical activity such as heavy lifting, bending, or anything that risks head trauma.
• Stay away from dust, debris, or environments that could compromise healing.
• Undergo regular ophthalmological evaluations to ensure retinal attachment and corneal graft stability.
While vision recovery has already improved his quality of life significantly, he is not yet cleared to resume work or strenuous activities until the follow-up period is complete.
Raising the Bar for Eye Care in the UAE
This achievement reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a regional hub for advanced healthcare. Complex surgeries once thought possible only in select international centers are now being successfully performed in Dubai, offering patients world-class treatment close to home.
For more information please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment