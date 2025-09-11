Dubai Drives UAE Non-Oil Growth with 24% Trade Surge
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 10, 2025
The UAE has long been known for its oil-driven economy. But in recent years, policymakers have pushed to diversify growth away from oil, investing heavily in tourism, logistics, trade, and retail. These efforts have reshaped the country’s economic profile, with non-oil sector growth playing an increasingly important role in long-term stability.
Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, commented: “Recent data underscores the UAE’s success in building a more balanced economy. In August 2025, the non-oil private sector expanded at its fastest pace in six months, driven by strong project activity and solid domestic demand. Dubai in particular stood out, recording its highest non-oil output gains in seven months, highlighting the emirate’s leadership in economic diversification.”
The first half of 2025 saw non-oil foreign trade surge by 24%, illustrating that the UAE’s diversification drive is yielding tangible results. While some headwinds remain — including softer demand, slower sales growth, lower new orders, and rising wage pressures pushing up costs — fundamentals remain strong.
“Businesses remain confident about the outlook,” added Gilbert. “This confidence is supported by government-backed reforms, sustained investment across non-oil industries, and solid domestic conditions. For investors, the UAE now presents opportunities far beyond its traditional energy sector.”
Evidence of these opportunities is reflected in the performance of Dubai Financial Market’s top performers this year. Union Properties and Amlak Finance have both gained over 100%, showing that strong growth and investment prospects extend well beyond the energy sector.
“Even as some demand metrics soften, the UAE is successfully reducing reliance on oil and building a diversified, sustainable growth path,” concluded Gilbert. “This is a promising signal for investors looking for exposure to sectors beyond energy in one of the region’s most dynamic markets.”
