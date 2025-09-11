Creativity Connected: Sony Demonstrates Next-Generation Tools and Ecosystems for The Media Industry at IBC 2025
Authenticity and real-time creativity
As AI-generated and manipulated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, the need for trusted, verifiable imagery has never been greater, especially for media professionals. Sony is a member of the steering committee of C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) and is involved in the organization’s efforts to track med’a’s provenance. The PXW-Z300 is also the world's first camcorderi to embed digital signatures directly into video files, alongside featuring 1/2-inch 4K 3-CMOS Exm®r R® sensors, the latest BIO™Z XR™ image processing engine, and a dedicated AI-processing unit. At IB’, Sony’s Ci Media Cloud ’and Sony’s Media Backbone Hive platform will also preview functions helping news organisations to verify footage provenance by displaying the digital signature information compliant with the C2PA standard. Media Backbone Hive recently launchedits latest version, V2.3, featuring an advanced Web Editor and integration with AWS AI services. Hive Cloud is now compatible with the Time-addressable Media Store API (TAMS), enabling news agencies and broadcasters a fast-turnaround and cost-effective workflow in the cloud.
Cloud-native tools, applied intelligence and enhanced connectivity for agile workflows
The newly launched PXW-Z300 camcorder incorporates a dedicated AI-processing unit and an image processing engine. This enables high-precision subject (human) recognition based on face, eye, skeletal structure, and posture information. It also features an auto-framing function that automatically adjusts composition to keep human subjects centred in the frame.
A perfect companion to the PXW-Z300 is the new compact data transmitter LiveU TX1, co-developed with LiveU under a collaborative partnership scheduled for commercial release in 2026, exhibited for the first time at IBC. It supports resilient bonded transmission for faster data transfers using multiple network connections and enables automatic file transfers simply by connecting the device to a camera via USB. These features streamline video production by allowing direct file transmission from the field. In addition to USB connectivity, SDI support is also planned, enabling compatibility with a wide range of Sony camcorders. Sony will continue to offer diverse video transmission workflows to customers through products such as the 5G-compatible wireless communication device PDT-FP1, which enables high-speed, low-latency video transmission, and through collaborations with various industry partners.
5G is steadily becoming more widely used in the news and live events workflows for transmission as demonstrated by the numerous high profile trials Sony has participated in over the last 18 months. In July 2025, Sony, BT, and SailGP tested roaming Full HD cameras over a high-capacity network slice, enabling global broadcasts. Select photographers also uploaded real-time images via Sony Alpha cameras and the PDT-FP1.
Sony’s ecosystem Creato’s’ Cloud continues to evolve, and IBC 2025 will see the latest versions of Creators' Cloud apps, be they for individuals or for enterprise, such as Monitor & Control, Creators' App for Enterprise, Catalyst Prepare, and Catalyst Prepare Plugin supporting creators. Ci Media C’oud’s LiveSession is now available as an add-on to MediaBox, enabling live, high-resolution review and collaboration with guests via share–link – no Ci account required. A redesigned Adobe Premiere Pro panel will launch this winter, allowing editors to access Ci Workspaces directly, drag and drop assets, import comments as timeline markers, and re-link proxies to source files more easily. A prototype of the Premiere Pro panel plugin will be available for demonstrations at IBC. Platform upgrades, including accelerated transcoding and live stream optimisation, ’oost Ci’s speed and reliability for media teams in 190 countries.
Open ecosystem and integration
Software Defined Broadcast (SDB) reflects Sony’s long-term vision for an interoperable, software-centric broadcast future. Aligned with the E’U’s Dynamic Media Facility and Media Exchange Layer initiatives, SDB aims to decouple media applications from dedicated hardware, enabling them to run as scalable services across commodity IT infrastructure. Sony is actively integrating products like M2L-X, HawkREPLAY and parts of the Nevion portfolio into this shared-memory framework, offering high-efficiency media exchange without the limitations of traditional formats like ST 2110. By showcasing at IBC real-world implementations of these technologies, Sony reinforces its commitment to open standards, multi-vendor collaboration, and next generation broadcast architectures.
As the industry moves from hardware to software-based content flows, ’ony’s Software Defined Broadcast initiative represents a pragmatic and deployable approach to modern live production. Built around proven components such as Global Event Manager (GEM), Stream Relay, M2L-X and Ci Media Cloud, Software Defined Broadcast current capabilities enable intelligent orchestration and automation of complex multi-venue workflows. A recent and ongoing UK major sports project demonstrates this in a—tion — delivering scalable, efficient and cost-effective production using cloud-native infrastructure. With dynamic provisioning, pay-per-use efficiencies, and remote collaboration capabilities, Sony is helping redefine sports production. This marks the evolution from hardware-intensive deployments to agile, software-led ecosystems that can meet the demands ’f today’s distributed production models, while also opening the door to greater sustainability and scalability in live media processing and transport.
Aligned with the wider SDB vision, Hawk-Eye Innovations will be demonstrating a complete broadcast ecosystem with HawkREPLAY, HawkNEST, and Configure REPLAY. The system delivers 4x UHD slow-motion replays, advanced asset management, and remote production capabilities. It integrates seamlessly with Sony technology, offering a fully unified, cinematic-grade workflow for live sports and event broadcasting. At IBC 2025, Hawk-Eye Innovations is announcing HawkREPLAY in the Cloud launching in 2026.
Sony Networked Live isa modular, partner friendly and ever-expanding ecosystem designed to optimise live production workflows by leveraging IP networks for remote and distributed production.
Part of Networked Live’s ecosystem, Nevion announced support for hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) to its software-defined media node Virtuoso. This upgrade, added to existing low-latency HEVC compression functionality, enables broadcasters to leverage unmanaged networks, including the Internet, for applications such as connectivity back-up or GCCG (ground-to-cloud-cloud-to-ground) transport. Nevi’n’s VideoIPath release this month focuses on usability with a host of new features, including desktop simplification, multi-language support and single sign-on (SSO), designed for easier workflow handling for live production.
In this vein, the upcoming enhancements to the CNA-2 will boost operability for broadcast. New features include Scene File upload/download via PC, an intuitive WEB-MSU control panel, and GMCS support for the HDC-P50A. The update also introduces multiple 12-unit support through WEB-RCP and adds compatibility with both the AM7 and FR7 cameras, streamlining multi-camera workflows and expanding system flexibility across live production environments.
As part of its v2.4 scheduled for October 2025, the MLS-X1 software-based platform will introduce several new features and improvements, harnessing the capabilities of its hybrid architecture to deliver enhanced flexibility, performance, and operational efficiency. Enhanced functionalities include incorporating combined logic from Tally and XpT statuses for more dynamic workflows, through Advanced Conditional Actions, but also expanded DME effects by utilising GPU power to offer a broader range of effects. The V2.4 software will also deliver greater flexibility in node combinations, for more versatile configurations of MLS-X1 capabilities and functions.
In parallel, there is a growing demand for space-saving solutions in sports broadcasting, with the recent HDC-P50A meeting that need. The HDCE-500 camera extension adapter (planned for March 2026) is compatible with the HDC-5000 series, HDC-3000 series, and HDC-P50A system cameras. Positioned between the camera and CCU, it powers the camera and supports transmission up to 10 km by converting optical to single-mode fibre. When used with the HDC-P50A, it enables power and video transmission via a single SMPTE cable, offering greater operational flexibility.
In response to the explosion of content creators’ demand for plug-and-play studios, So’y’s Simplified Live ecosystem will be also showcasing a user friendly all in one studio set up from capture to content distribution that allows influencers and content creators to professionalise and automate their set ups, without compromising on image quality.
Virtual Production and immersive innovation
Sony’s exhibit at IBC 2025 will showcase the evolution of Spatial Content production including Virtual Production, through a series of creative tools, including digital cinema camera VENICE 2, camera tracking system OCELLUS, the latest LED displays Crystal LED CAPRI and VERONA for VP imagery, along with the latest version (Ver3.0) of Virtual Production Tool Set.
Sony will be demonstrating a tool that simplifies match-move work (traditionally done manually) by utilising tracking data (camera trajectory data) recorded with the camera tracking system OCELLUS, alongside its Virtual Production Tool Set Ver3.0, scheduled for release from December 2025 or later. All new features in V3.0 will be provided free of charge, including Viewing Angle colour correction, Ray Tracing Acceleration, and Colour Calibrator's new features such as Calibration for Third-party Cameras and LUT creation functionality that works with 2D plates.
Sony will present new software updates for its Cinema Line cameras that broaden creative workflows. The FX3 and FX30 can now record in Blackmagic RAW via HDMI to Blackmag’c’s Video Assist devices. Meanwhile, an update from February 2026ii will enable the FR7 to support OpenTrackIO, S’PTE’s open-source virtual production protocol, allowing standardised high-precision lens data output and smoother integration with third-party tools and CG engines, improving industry-wide compatibility and scalability.
Additionally, nablet, a German company specialising in media processing technology, has released thenablet X-OCN Media Extension plug-in for macOSiii this month, enabling X-OCN footage recorded with VENICE 2 and BURANO to be used with Apple’s Final Cut Pro for Mac. A further demonstration on the stand will bring together the VENICE Extension System Mini with So’y’s Spatial Reality Display (ELF-SR2) in 3D content production workflow. This setup allows glass-less, real-time monitoring of 3D images for immediate and accurate depth checking on set, improving both visual fidelity and production efficiency.
Sustainable innovation in practice
At IBC 2025, Sony will be welcoming visitors in the Elicium and will be showcasing some of its latest environmental initiatives alongside its technological demonstrations.
Aligned with ’ony’s overarching Road to Zero set of sustainability focused initiatives, the IBC 2025 stand highlights sustainable innovation with Po®ygood® panels made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic, including reclaimed medical equipment and repurposed food packaging waste. The zero-waste process reintegrates leftover plastics into production, ensuring a circular approach. Built for longevity, these panels are fully recyclable, crafted from pure recycled material, free of additives or binders. Incorporating these panels adds a powerful sustainability story ’o Sony’s booth and visitor experience. The stand will also feature 100% recycled plastic furniture and will be reused for at least the coming three years.
