Start Of Construction On Liven's Iseära And Peakorter Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liven Kodu 16 OÜ, a subsidiary of Liven AS (“Liven”) which is developing the, signed a general contractor agreement with Tesron Ehitus OÜ, which is also the general contractor for the previous terraced houses in the project, for the construction of the next terraced houses. In the autumn of 2026, 30 new homes will be completed at Lutsu 5 and Koha 5-8, Harkujärve village. The volume of the construction works is nearly EUR 6 million, plus VAT. Of the 30 homes to be built, 16, or 53%, have been booked and sold to date.

In the earlier phases of the Iseära project, a total of 107 homes in terraced houses and 36 homes in apartment buildings have already been completed or are nearing completion. In the coming years, there are plans to build more than 200 additional new homes. The architect of the Iseära project is ARS Projekt OÜ and more information about the project can be found on the website liven .

In September, construction also began on the Peakorter project , developed by EK 6 OÜ, a 50/50 joint venture between Liven and Oma Grupp OÜ. 67 new homes will be completed at the beginning of 2027 at Erika 6a and 6b, in the Karjamaa neighbourhood, located between Kalamaja and Kopli in North Tallinn. The general contractor for the construction of the two new six-storey residential buildings and the nine-storey renovated water tower is Oma Ehitaja AS.

The estimated volume of the construction works is nearly EUR 13 million, plus VAT. Of the 67 homes to be built, 18, or 27%, have been booked and sold to date. The architect of the Peakorter homes under construction is PIN Arhitektid OÜ and more information about the project can be found on the website .



Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: ...