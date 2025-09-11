Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Rain? Check Weekly Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Clear skies greet us this Thursday morning. What's the weather outlook for Kolkata and the rest of Bengal as the festive season approaches? Check out the full photo gallery for details

Alipore Meteorological Department reports a deep depression over southeast Pakistan, moving west-southwest towards the northeast Arabian Sea. It's expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. This will increase thunderstorms and rain in South Bengal from Wednesday, especially in 8 districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for all South Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday. No heavy rain is expected in these districts for now.

The monsoon axis is back over Bengal, extending from the deep depression over Pakistan through Jaisalmer, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehri, Bankura, Digha, and into the northeast Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in North Bengal, particularly in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Wednesday. Scattered heavy rain is likely in these districts until Monday. All districts will experience thunderstorms and rain.

Rainfall will increase from Thursday. Kolkata and all South Bengal districts are likely to experience rain on Thursday and Friday, with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also possible. Rainfall will decrease again from Saturday, leading to increased humidity and discomfort over the weekend.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts on Thursday. On Friday, heavy rain warnings are in place for Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. On Saturday, the warning applies only to Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.

Humidity in Kolkata from morning, increasing throughout the day. Temperatures higher than usual. Chance of scattered thunderstorms and light rain. Rain will bring temporary relief, otherwise humidity will rise. Higher rain chances Wednesday to Friday, decreasing over the weekend. No heavy rain expected currently.

Heavy to very heavy rain warning for Sikkim and North Bengal. Heavy rain warning for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura (70-110 mm). Heavy rain also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Saurashtra, Kutch, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and western Rajasthan.

The Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and rain warnings for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Jharkhand, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds are also expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Odisha. Thunderstorms and rain are also forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Sikkim, and North Bengal.