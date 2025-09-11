Israel's Qatar Strike Defies The Definition Of Self-Defense
Global condemnation was swift. The Qatari government called the strike a“clear breach of the rules and principles of international law”, a sentiment echoed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and others.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack“a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Qatar.” The prime ministers of both the UK and Australia also said the strike violated the sovereignty of Qatar.
Even US President Donald Trump, Israel's strongest ally, distanced himself from the attack:
So, what does the law say about this? Was Israel's attack against Hamas on the territory of another country lawful?Israel's justification
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strike by saying it targeted the political leadership of Hamas in retaliation for two attacks: a shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and an attack on an army camp in Gaza that killed four soldiers. He said:
Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against the“territorial integrity or political independence” of another state.
Any use of force requires either the authorization of the UN Security Council or a justification that force is being used strictly in self-defense and in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter .
