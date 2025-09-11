$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joel Robert Mcgregor

Joel Robert Mcgregor


2025-09-11 01:06:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
Profile Articles Activity

Joel Robert McGregor is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Swinburne University of Technology. He is interested in the systems and services that support individuals after involvement with the justice and care systems, with a specific interest in young people and their workers.

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
  • 2021–2024 Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
  • 2018–2021 Associate Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Education
  • 2019 University of Newcastle, PhD in Sociology/Anthropology

The Conversation

MENAFN11092025000199003603ID1110046702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search