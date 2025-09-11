Joel Robert Mcgregor
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
-
Senior Lecturer, Criminology,
Swinburne University of Technology
Joel Robert McGregor is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Swinburne University of Technology. He is interested in the systems and services that support individuals after involvement with the justice and care systems, with a specific interest in young people and their workers.Experience
-
2025–present
Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
2021–2024
Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
2018–2021
Associate Lecturer, University of Newcastle
-
2019
University of Newcastle, PhD in Sociology/Anthropology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment