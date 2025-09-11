Mild Conditions Continue, Temperatures To Dip By Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) -- Moderate weather will prevail across most regions of the Kingdom on Thursday, while hotter conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear in some areas, with winds ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly at moderate speeds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Friday and Saturday. The weather will remain moderate in the majority of regions, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Winds will generally be northwesterly and moderate in speed.Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to range between 32 C and 19 C in eastern Amman, and 30 C to 17 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, they will range between 29 C and 16 C, while in the Sharah highlands they will reach 28 C and 15 C.Desert areas are expected to record highs of 36 C and lows of 20 C, while the plains will see 32 C and 19 C. The northern Jordan Valley will reach 38 C and 24 C, and the southern Jordan Valley 39 C and 28 C. The Dead Sea will record 38 C and 26 C, and Aqaba 38 C and 25 C.