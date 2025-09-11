RTA Engages Al Rashidiya And Nad Al Hamar Communities On New Road And Mobility Plans

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 10th September 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) convened a community council at Al Rashidiya Council with residents of Al Rashidiya and Nad Al Hamar to review road projects and plans to improve traffic flow and infrastructure. The session showcased RTA's efforts in developing key surrounding road corridors, paving and lighting local roads, and delivering projects that enhance integration and soft mobility in both areas. The gathering reaffirmed RTA's commitment to community partnership and clients engagement in its continuous improvement journey, ensuring services that elevate satisfaction, quality of life, and well-being for residents.

Through its community councils, RTA seeks to enhance direct communication with the public and gain first-hand insights into their views and feedback on services and projects. These sessions also provide an effective platform for exchanging ideas and discussing proposals that contribute to the advancement of Dubai's transport and road system, in line with the aspirations and needs of its clients.

RTA delivered a presentation highlighting the advantages of Al Rashidiya, which has nine entry and exit points with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles for entry and 13,000 vehicles for exit. The area also hosts one of the largest metro stations, Centrepoint Metro Station, in addition to multi-storey car parks and elements of integration and soft mobility.

Attendees commended the traffic improvements and road widening works on Street 201, which separates Al Rashidiya from Nad Shamma. The upgrade expanded the road from one lane in each direction to two, and introduced roundabouts in place of three-way intersections. Residents expressed their satisfaction with the enhancements, which have boosted the road's capacity and improved service levels.

Residents of Nad Al Hamar engaged with a presentation outlining key projects completed by RTA. These included surface improvements on Nad Al Hamar Street towards the residential area and the addition of an extra lane leading to the junction of Nad Al Hamar Street with Ras Al Khor Road, which has eased entry and strengthened connectivity with the internal road network.

Residents were also briefed on new projects, including the widening of Street A16 in the industrial area and surface improvements towards the residential zone. These involved expanding the storage lane at the Nad Al Hamar Street junction for traffic approaching from Rabat Street and Airport Road.

