Wereldhave Strengthens Investor Relations With Appointment Of Fleur Van Der Erve
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To further support its growth ambitions and enhance communication with the investment community, Wereldhave has appointed Fleur van der Erve as Director Investor Relations & Investments.
In this role, she will serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and investment partners. Fleur brings extensive experience in the real estate sector, having previously worked at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Orange Capital Partners in Amsterdam.
Attachment
-
PR 11-09-2025 Wereldhave strengthens Investor Relations with appointment of Fleur van der Erve
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment