Wereldhave Strengthens Investor Relations With Appointment Of Fleur Van Der Erve

In this role, she will serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and investment partners. Fleur brings extensive experience in the real estate sector, having previously worked at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Orange Capital Partners in Amsterdam.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.