Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wereldhave Strengthens Investor Relations With Appointment Of Fleur Van Der Erve


2025-09-11 01:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To further support its growth ambitions and enhance communication with the investment community, Wereldhave has appointed Fleur van der Erve as Director Investor Relations & Investments.

In this role, she will serve as the primary point of contact for shareholders and investment partners. Fleur brings extensive experience in the real estate sector, having previously worked at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Orange Capital Partners in Amsterdam.

Attachment

  • PR 11-09-2025 Wereldhave strengthens Investor Relations with appointment of Fleur van der Erve

MENAFN11092025004107003653ID1110046685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search