Bigbank AS Results For August 2025

The loan portfolio grew by 50 million euros in August. The business loan portfolio increased by 28 million euros, the home loan portfolio by 15 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio by 7 million euros. By the end of August, the total loan portfolio reached 2.5 billion euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 19 million euros during the same period. Growth was driven by the savings deposit portfolio, which increased by 25 million euros, while the volume of term deposits decreased by 8 million euros. The trend continues, with owners of maturing term deposits reallocating funds into more flexible savings deposits.

In August, Bigbank launched current accounts for retail customers in Lithuania. From now on, Lithuanian customers, just like Estonian customers, can use Bigbank for everyday banking under market-leading conditions: clients earn 2% annual interest on idle funds, and all transactions are completely free of charge. The total balance of current accounts grew by 2 million euros in August, reaching 6.5 million euros by the end of the month.

The 6-month Euribor remained at 2.1% in August, similar to the level in July. The stabilising interest rate environment continues to reduce pressure on net interest income. As time goes on, loan portfolio growth increasingly drives year-on-year interest income comparisons, while the impact of falling interest rates diminishes. Deposit interest rates are also stabilising, although a slight decline continues. Net interest income increased by 1.7 million euros over the first eight months compared to the previous year.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve. Compared to the first eight months of 2024, net allowances for expected credit losses and provision expenses decreased by a total of 9.3 million euros, or 57%. The main reason is improved payment behaviour in consumer loans across all three Baltic countries. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the end of July, reaching 4.5%.

Net profit for August was 3.5 million euros. In addition to the growth in net interest income and the reduction in credit losses, net fee income increased by 0.9 million euros over the eight-month period, while administrative expenses decreased by 0.2 million euros.

At the end of August, Bigbank employed 609 people. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 4.2 million euro increase in salary expenses over the first eight months compared to the previous year. As a negative development, income tax expenses rose by 1.9 million euros due to higher tax rates introduced in Estonia and Lithuania at the beginning of 2025.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for August 2025: