Icustoms Scales New Heights With AI-Driven Trade Compliance Now Across 16 European Countries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Adnan ZaheerLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iCustoms, a leader in AI-powered customs technology, today announced a major expansion of its platform into 14 additional European countries, marking a significant milestone in its mission to make global trade fast and friction-free.Building on its proven success in the UK and Ireland, iCustoms will now deliver its unified customs compliance solution across 16 European nations, including Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, and Croatia.The phased rollout is set for completion by 2026, bringing advanced automation and cross-border compliance to businesses across Europe.“Businesses don't just need to spot compliance problems; they need to solve them instantly,” said Adnan Zaheer, CEO of iCustoms.“By expanding our reach, we're equipping European businesses with AI-powered, efficient solutions that help them stay compliant and scale without limits.”iCustoms' platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate customs declarations, flag compliance risks, and provide instant regulatory updates, helping companies reduce delays, errors, and costs in international shipping. The expansion comes at a critical time when supply chain agility and cross-border efficiency are paramount for businesses adapting to evolving EU regulations.With its latest growth phase, iCustoms is set to become one of the most comprehensive customs technology platforms in Europe, empowering businesses of all sizes to trade across borders with speed, accuracy, and confidence.By unifying compliance processes into a single, AI-driven platform, iCustoms is removing barriers to international trade and helping European businesses thrive in an increasingly connected global economy.About iCustomsiCustoms is a leading AI-powered trade compliance platform, trusted by top brands worldwide to optimise cross-border operations and ensure regulatory compliance. Headquartered in London, the company's innovative technology automates customs processes, delivers real-time compliance insights, and streamlines trade workflows, helping businesses reduce risk, cut costs, and move goods faster across borders.To learn more, visit .

