John S. Pontillo Expands Real Estate Services, Connecting New York's Hudson Valley With Florida's Gulf Coast

John Pontillo

John S. Pontillo, REALTOR® and SRES®, has expanded his real estate services to Florida, complementing his established presence in New York's Hudson Valley.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John S. Pontillo, REALTORand Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Expands Dual-State Real Estate Services to Florida's Gulf CoastWestchester County , NY & Sarasota, FL - John S. Pontillo, REALTORand Seniors Real Estate Specialist(SRES), is proud to announce the expansion of his real estate services into Florida's Gulf Coast, complementing his longstanding presence in New York's Hudson Valley. Now fully licensed in both New York and Florida, Pontillo offers a unique dual-state perspective for clients relocating between two of the most popular lifestyle destinations in the United States.With a real estate career that spans over three decades, Pontillo has built a trusted reputation for delivering expert guidance across all phases of residential real estate-from buying and selling to investing and relocating. He currently serves clients as part of RE/MAX Town & Country in Fishkill, NY, and Realty ONE Group MVP in Sarasota, FL.“My mission is to make transitions between New York and Florida as seamless and stress-free as possible,” says Pontillo.“Many of my clients are older adults looking for the right retirement fit, snowbirds exploring dual-residency options, or families relocating for a fresh start. I'm honored to be their trusted resource on both ends of the journey.”Specialized Expertise for Seniors and Life TransitionsAs a Seniors Real Estate Specialist(SRES), Pontillo is trained to meet the unique needs of clients aged 50 and older, a demographic often navigating major lifestyle and housing transitions. His SRESdesignation signifies advanced knowledge in areas such as downsizing, retirement community options, estate planning considerations, and working with adult children during family transitions.Beyond the transactional aspect of real estate, Pontillo provides concierge-level service, collaborating with elder law attorneys, financial advisors, estate professionals, and senior move managers to create a comprehensive plan tailored to each client's goals.Connecting the Hudson Valley to Florida's Gulf CoastPontillo's deep roots in Westchester and Dutchess Counties-combined with his growing network along Florida's Gulf Coast, including Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, and surrounding 55+ communities-enable him to provide localized expertise and personalized care for buyers and sellers in both markets.Whether helping a retiree sell their longtime family home in New York, or guiding a first-time Florida homebuyer through the nuances of new construction, Pontillo brings hands-on experience, compassionate support, and strategic insight to every transaction.About John S. PontilloJohn S. Pontillo is a licensed REALTORin both New York and Florida, affiliated with RE/MAX Town & Country and Realty ONE Group MVP. He brings over 30 years of real estate experience to the table, with a strong focus on relocation, downsizing, and retirement lifestyle transitions. His dual-state licensure and Seniors Real Estate Specialistcredentials make him a go-to resource for snowbirds, retirees, and families relocating between New York's Hudson Valley and Florida's Gulf Coast.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit:WestchesterCountyGulfCoastFL

