'Stay Away From Any Offers': India Advises Citizens Against Joining Russian Army
"We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
The Ministry confirmed that the issue has been raised with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, stressing that "this practice be ended and that our nationals be released".
"We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens," it further added.
The advisory followed a report in a leading newspaper, which stated that two Indian men, currently in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, alleged they were lured to Russia under the pretext of construction jobs but were instead deployed on the frontline.
Speaking over the phone from Selydove, a town captured by Russia in November 2024, they claimed that at least 13 more Indians were trapped in similar conditions.
The report stated that the two had travelled to Russia in the past six months on student or visitor visas. They alleged that an agent who promised them employment in the construction sector had misled them and sent them directly to the battlefield.
Reiterating its caution, the MEA urged Indian citizens to avoid such offers at all costs.
"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger," the Ministry stated.
