TN Govt's Vetri Nichayam Scheme To Equip Youth With Industry-Focused Skills, Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government's newly rolled out 'Vetri Nichayam' Scheme through the TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is aimed at equipping unemployed youth with industry-oriented skills and facilitating direct employment opportunities.

The programme is aimed at building a future-ready workforce that can meet the demands of rapidly expanding sectors.

Open to individuals between 18 and 35 years of age, the initiative covers a wide base of candidates, including graduates, diploma holders, ITI-certified individuals, and school dropouts.

Officials said the scheme is designed as part of the state's broader mission to bridge the gap between education and industry while ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

For implementation, TNSDC has partnered with a diverse set of professional training providers. These include foreign language trainers, technology experts, overseas placement agencies, sector skill councils, factories, and organisations working with persons with disabilities.

Training partners will be assigned districts where they are expected to set up infrastructure, mobilise candidates, and deliver programmes.

Performance will be measured mainly by placement success, ensuring accountability in execution.

As part of the Naan Mudhalvan Finishing School framework, Vetri Nichayam offers more than 25 industry-focused courses. These include 5G Communication Technology, Internet of Things (IoT) Assistant, Artificial Intelligence Assistant, Junior Data Analyst, Cloud Computing, Web and Mobile App Development, and Python Development.

Courses also extend to Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Computer Hardware and Networking, Customer Relationship Management, and Data Science basics.

Officials noted that the curriculum will be standardised, with certified trainers and employer-driven pedagogy. Industry linkages form a crucial component of the programme, with training partners expected to collaborate with placement agencies and sectoral employers. This ensures participants receive opportunities for meaningful and long-term employment.

To provide visibility, the state has planned extensive branding and outreach. Publicity materials will be displayed at collectorates, employment exchanges, corporation commissioner offices, central bus stands, district libraries, and industry centres.

In Chennai, the Island Grounds have been chosen for promotions, while the Thamukkam Grounds will serve the purpose in Madurai.

Officials said the scheme underscores the government's commitment to empowering young people, enhancing their employability, and aligning skill development with the requirements of a modern economy.