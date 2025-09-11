US Tariffs To Cut S. Korea's Economic Growth By 0.45 Pp In 2025
After months-long negotiations, Seoul and Washington reached a crucial agreement in late July, under which the US imposes a 15 percent tariff on South Korea, down from the initially planned 25 percent, in exchange for an investment pledge of $350 billion in the US, reports Yonhap news agency.
"The impact of the U.S.' tariff policies was limited in the first half on the back of U.S. companies' inventory accumulation, pre-exports to the U.S. by other countries and shared burdens by businesses. But the effects are expected to become more visible going forward," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said its latest biannual monetary policy report.
Compared with a scenario without tariff increases, the Donald Trump administration's new policy is estimated to reduce South Korea's growth rate by 0.45 percentage point in 2025 and 0.6 percentage point in 2026, due mainly to weakened trade, financial challenges and increased uncertainties, it added.
In detail, the impact of the aggressive tariff policy will be transmitted to the Korean economy through three channels: trade, finance and uncertainty. Each is expected to reduce this year's economic growth by 0.23 percentage point, 0.09 percentage point and 0.13 percentage point, respectively, according to the report.
Rising export costs and reduced overall demand due to higher prices in the U.S. are expected to lead to a decline in exports to the U.S. Among major industries, the steel, vehicles and machinery sectors are expected to be particularly hit hard.
"From a financial perspective, U.S. tariffs could increase inflationary pressures, leading to tighter monetary policy in the U.S. This may delay improvements in both domestic and international financial conditions, negatively affecting the real economy," the report said.
"Uncertainties stemming from the tariff policy would reduce investment and consumption," it added.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment