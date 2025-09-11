Psychplus Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive John Hollinsworth As Board Advisor

John Hollinsworth, PsychPlus Board Advisor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PsychPlus , one of the fastest-growing behavioral health organizations in the U.S., today announced the appointment of John Hollinsworth as Board Advisor. With over three decades of experience leading some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations, Hollinsworth brings unmatched operational expertise and a passion for expanding access to mental health services.“John has built and scaled behavioral health operations at a national level,” said Faisal Tai, Chief Executive Officer of PsychPlus.“His insight into growth strategy, payer relationships, patient advocacy, and innovative care models will be a game-changer as PsychPlus continues redefining how behavioral healthcare is delivered.”Before retiring in 2024, Hollinsworth served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Acadia Healthcare, where he led national operational strategy and performance across hundreds of facilities. Prior to that, John was the Senior Vice President at Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), leading the behavioral health division through unprecedented growth and financial success. Additionally, he served in executive positions at Psychiatric Solutions and Ten Broeck Hospitals to round out his illustrious career.A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in business administration, Hollinsworth also maintained his Certified Public Accountant designation for more than 20 years. Beyond the C-suite, he has served on numerous boards, including the Jason Foundation, the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare, the Kentucky Hospital Association, and YMCA Safe Place in Louisville, KY - all with a penchant to serve disenfranchised children and patient populations.“I'm excited to join PsychPlus at such a pivotal moment,” said Hollinsworth.“The demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care has never been greater, and PsychPlus is uniquely positioned to meet that need. I look forward to helping shape the organization's growth and impact.”About PsychPlusPsychPlus is a leading provider of integrated mental health care, committed to reducing suicide rates and improving mental health outcomes nationwide. Leveraging advanced technology and a growing network of providers, PsychPlus delivers accessible, high-quality psychiatric and therapeutic services. To learn more, visit PsychPlus and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Sadie Howes

PsychPlus

+1 833-869-4818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.