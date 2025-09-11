The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute Condemns The Assassination Of Patriot Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk. Screenshot from Real America's Voice (RAV) on X (@RealAmVoice)

This heinous act is a stark reminder of the dangers facing patriots in our country simply for standing firm in their beliefs

- Dr. Rafael MarreroMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2) mourns the tragic and untimely death of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA , who was brutally shot and killed on Wednesday, September 10, at Utah Valley University. At only 31 years old, Charlie Kirk was not only a visionary leader and a tireless advocate for conservative principles, but also a devoted father and husband. His loss is a profound blow to the American conservative movement and to all those who cherish freedom, reason, and the future of our nation.This heinous act constitutes a clear example of political violence and domestic terrorism. It is a stark reminder of the dangers facing patriots in our country simply for standing firm in their beliefs.Dr. Rafael Marrero, Founder and CEO of MSI2, emphasized the magnitude of this attack:“This incident is perhaps as powerful as the assassination of JFK, maybe even MLK. Charlie Kirk was the leader of the single most powerful conservative youth movement in modern times, with a presence on 3,500 college campuses. The forces of evil and the far left are trying to silence the right to civil discourse and free speech-the social and political movement of decent, God-fearing Americans. They are trying to force us into submission.”Dr. Marrero further highlighted Kirk's extraordinary influence:“He was in great part responsible for the huge youth vote turnout for Trump in the 2024 election. Charlie was a transformational leader who understood the nexus between the cultural wars and political wars. We are in the midst of a cultural war that is headed toward a civil war unless the forces of Good and God rise to the challenge and take this battle to the school councils, to the voting booths, and to the streets.”Colonel (Infantry) Mario Antonio Castillo Paredes, Senior Fellow at MSI2, reflected on this tragedy:“Someone once wrote: 'Hell is the impossibility of reason.' This is exactly how decent people must feel today-living in a hell created by those who reject reason and decency.”In response to this national tragedy, President Donald Trump has ordered flags lowered to half-staff across the United States through Sunday night, September 14, 2025, as a mark of respect for Charlie Kirk. The president called him“a truly Great American Patriot.”Charlie Kirk's legacy is one of courage, conviction, and unwavering love for our nation. He inspired countless young Americans to embrace conservative values, champion personal responsibility, and defend liberty. His voice was fearless, his message clear, and his impact immeasurable.At MSI2, we extend our deepest condolences to Charlie's wife Erika, his two children, and his entire family. We join our fellow Americans in honoring his memory and vowing that his work and vision will continue to guide and energize the next generation of patriots.

